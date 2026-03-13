Telangana woman, 2 daughters die after argument over money
A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, where a woman named Jangamma and her three children allegedly jumped into a well after a heated family argument about money.
Sadly, Jangamma and her two daughters didn't survive, while her son was rescued by quick-acting locals.
The dispute reportedly started over repeated failed attempts to drill a borewell on their farm, which put the family under serious financial strain.
Police probe underway
Police believe that ongoing money problems played a major role in what happened.
Police said the incident appears to be linked to family stress related to borewell drilling and financial issues.
Investigators are now looking into how these pressures pushed things to such a tragic point, and they're speaking with family members to understand more.