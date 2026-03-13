Telangana woman, 2 daughters die after argument over money India Mar 13, 2026

A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, where a woman named Jangamma and her three children allegedly jumped into a well after a heated family argument about money.

Sadly, Jangamma and her two daughters didn't survive, while her son was rescued by quick-acting locals.

The dispute reportedly started over repeated failed attempts to drill a borewell on their farm, which put the family under serious financial strain.