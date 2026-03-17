Telangana: YouTuber killed by husband over domestic issues India Mar 17, 2026

Vaishnavi, a 19-year-old YouTuber from Jagtial district, was allegedly murdered by her husband Haribabu, 24, in the early hours of Tuesday (March 17, 2026).

The couple (who ran the Vaishu Amma channel together) reportedly argued often in recent days.

According to reports, Haribabu allegedly stabbed Vaishnavi multiple times at their home, killing her on the spot.