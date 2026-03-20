Telangana's 1st-ever census will begin in April 2026
India
For the first time since it became a state, Telangana will run its own census starting with self-enumeration from April 26, 2026, followed by field enumeration from May 11 to June 9, 2026.
You can even fill out your household information early digitally from April 26; check official guidance for whether paper forms will also be accepted.
Why is this census important?
This census isn't just about counting people: it shapes how voting areas are drawn, where local governments are set up, and who gets access to key programs.
Officials want to make sure everyone's counted, from city apartments to remote villages.
The data collected will help decide everything from political boundaries to future welfare plans in Telangana.