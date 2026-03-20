Telangana's 1st-ever census will begin in April 2026 India Mar 20, 2026

For the first time since it became a state, Telangana will run its own census starting with self-enumeration from April 26, 2026, followed by field enumeration from May 11 to June 9, 2026.

You can even fill out your household information early digitally from April 26; check official guidance for whether paper forms will also be accepted.