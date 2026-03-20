Telangana's economy grows 10.7% this year, beats India's 8% growth
Telangana is on a roll: its per capita income just hit ₹4.19 lakh, almost twice the national average.
The state's economy grew 10.7% in 2025-26 (beating India's 8% in 2025-26), and now makes up nearly 5% of the country's GDP,
all while keeping inflation impressively low at 0.2%.
Interim target of $1 trillion by 2036
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the state government aims to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with an interim target of $1 trillion by 2036.
Its Telangana Rising Vision 2047 plan, made with help from NITI Aayog and top universities, aims to transform Telangana into a $3-trillion economy by 2047, with an interim target of $1 trillion by 2036.
Investment commitments worth ₹5.75 lakh crore secured
Telangana promoted its vision at the Telangana Rising Global Summit in Hyderabad, helping secure investment commitments worth ₹5.75 lakh crore at the Telangana Rising Global Summit.
The state is prioritizing life sciences alongside its established IT sector to cement its place as one of India's most developed regions.