Telangana's economy grows 10.7% this year, beats India's 8% growth

Interim target of $1 trillion by 2036

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the state government aims to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with an interim target of $1 trillion by 2036.

Its Telangana Rising Vision 2047 plan, made with help from NITI Aayog and top universities, aims to transform Telangana into a $3-trillion economy by 2047, with an interim target of $1 trillion by 2036.