Telangana's health drive flags hypertension, diabetes in millions
Telangana's massive screening drive for adults aged 30 and above has flagged a surprising number of people living with hypertension (about 27 lakh) and diabetes (14 lakh).
In the latest round alone, 1.37 crore folks got checked, and everyone diagnosed was connected to treatment at NCD clinics or local health centers.
Improvements in maternal and infant mortality rates
The state's efforts are paying off for mothers and children too: Telangana's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) is 43 per 100,000 live births, compared with the national average of 88 per 100,000 (about half), and fewer infants are dying compared to the rest of India.
More hospital births and regular checkups for young kids seem to be making a real difference.
New push to screen women from self-help groups
There's also a new push to screen 46 lakh women from self-help groups for NCDs, cancers, and TB using digital health profiles.
The goal? Catch problems early so women can get help sooner, another step toward healthier communities.