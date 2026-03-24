Telangana's health drive flags hypertension, diabetes in millions

Improvements in maternal and infant mortality rates

The state's efforts are paying off for mothers and children too: Telangana's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) is 43 per 100,000 live births, compared with the national average of 88 per 100,000 (about half), and fewer infants are dying compared to the rest of India.

More hospital births and regular checkups for young kids seem to be making a real difference.