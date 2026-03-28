Telangana's Lalu and Sukkamma hold symbolic wedding after son's suicide
India
Since 2003, Lalu and Sukkamma from Telangana have marked Ram Navami by holding a symbolic wedding for their late son, Ram Koti, who died by suicide after facing opposition to his love marriage.
At their home shrine with idols of the couple, they remember him and his beloved each year in a heartfelt ceremony.
Ceremony unites villagers on Ram Navami
What started as a personal tribute has grown into a community event, with villagers joining for prayers and offerings.
The ceremony not only keeps Ram Koti's memory alive but also brings people together on Ram Navami, a day that celebrates love and union in local tradition.