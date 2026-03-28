Telangana's Lalu and Sukkamma hold symbolic wedding after son's suicide India Mar 28, 2026

Since 2003, Lalu and Sukkamma from Telangana have marked Ram Navami by holding a symbolic wedding for their late son, Ram Koti, who died by suicide after facing opposition to his love marriage.

At their home shrine with idols of the couple, they remember him and his beloved each year in a heartfelt ceremony.