Telangana's nights are about to get chillier—here's what to expect

How cold is it getting?

In Hyderabad, temps will hover around 28°C during the day and drop to about 13°C at night.

Elsewhere in Telangana, nights could get as cool as 10-14°C. Some places like Sirpur even hit a chilly 7.4°C recently, while urban spots like Uppal saw lows near 11°C.

So you might want to grab that extra sweater before heading out!