Telangana's nights are about to get chillier—here's what to expect
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD says minimum temperatures will be 2-3°C below normal in some areas over the next three days.
No cold wave alert though—just dry weather ahead.
Hyderabad can expect clear skies with a bit of mist or haze in the morning or night hours.
How cold is it getting?
In Hyderabad, temps will hover around 28°C during the day and drop to about 13°C at night.
Elsewhere in Telangana, nights could get as cool as 10-14°C. Some places like Sirpur even hit a chilly 7.4°C recently, while urban spots like Uppal saw lows near 11°C.
So you might want to grab that extra sweater before heading out!