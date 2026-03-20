Telangana's public debt to reach ₹5.62 lakh crore by 2027

Borrowing exceeds initial targets

Telangana has already borrowed more than planned this year, hitting ₹69,148 crore by January, well above its target.

A substantial portion was raised through Reserve Bank of India auctions (State Development Loans), and the additional borrowings were used to meet fiscal and capital expenditure commitments.

Even so, interest payments have jumped to over ₹24,000 crore.

The good news? Projected public debt outstanding would be 29% of GSDP by the end of FY 2026-27 (below the 30% threshold), showing that while borrowing is high, it's being managed carefully for now.