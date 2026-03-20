Telangana's share in central taxes goes up
Telangana will now get a slightly bigger slice of the central tax pie: its share is up from 2.102% to 2.174% for 2026-27, as announced in the state budget.
The Finance Minister said Telangana receives, on average, 42 paise for every rupee it pays to the Center.
Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka shared this update while presenting the 2026-27 state budget.
More funds from Center mean extra resources for Telangana
More funds from the Center mean extra resources for Telangana's projects and public services, always good news if you care about better infrastructure or opportunities at home.
The new formula introduces a contribution to GDP parameter that rewards states with a larger share of national GDP (higher GSDP), which could incentivize more investment locally.
Southern states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are also seeing gains, while some northern states have lost ground in these allocations.