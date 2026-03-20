Telangana's share in central taxes goes up

More funds from Center mean extra resources for Telangana

More funds from the Center mean extra resources for Telangana's projects and public services, always good news if you care about better infrastructure or opportunities at home.

The new formula introduces a contribution to GDP parameter that rewards states with a larger share of national GDP (higher GSDP), which could incentivize more investment locally.

Southern states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are also seeing gains, while some northern states have lost ground in these allocations.