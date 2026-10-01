Temples across India hold prayers for Captain Smit Machchhar
India
After Captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured while foiling an alleged attempt to crash flydubai flight FZ1073, temples all over India have come together to pray for him.
From Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham to Kedarnath and Somnath, priests, temple administration, BJP leaders, and workers are holding special rituals, hoping for his quick recovery.
Captain Machchhar seriously injured in incident
Captain Machchhar was seriously injured during the incident.
The nationwide prayers, organized with help from BJP leaders, workers, priests, and temple administrations, are meant to honor his courage and support his healing.