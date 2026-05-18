Ten die as van hits truck on Lakhimpur Kheri highway
India
A terrible road accident on the Sisaiya-Lakhimpur highway in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, took the lives of 10 people on Monday.
A van carrying nine passengers crashed head-on with a truck between Unchgaon and Bharehta villages; sadly, everyone in the van, including the driver, didn't make it.
CM Yogi Adityanath promises immediate help
Most of those who died were from Bahraich district (Jaideep Singh, Pawan, Sohan, Ram Goyal, Sahajram, and Pappu), with Adnan Khan from Lakhimpur Kheri also among them.
The district magistrate confirmed nine died at the spot and one more at the hospital.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called it "deeply distressing and heart-wrenching," promising immediate help for families.
Police are still working to identify a few of those lost.