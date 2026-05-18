Ten die as van hits truck on Lakhimpur Kheri highway

CM Yogi Adityanath promises immediate help

Most of those who died were from Bahraich district (Jaideep Singh, Pawan, Sohan, Ram Goyal, Sahajram, and Pappu), with Adnan Khan from Lakhimpur Kheri also among them.

The district magistrate confirmed nine died at the spot and one more at the hospital.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called it "deeply distressing and heart-wrenching," promising immediate help for families.

Police are still working to identify a few of those lost.