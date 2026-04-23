Ten Indian ships exit Strait of Hormuz, 14 remain
India
10 Indian ships have safely sailed out of the tense Strait of Hormuz after the recent U.S.-Iran cease-fire, but 14 more are still in the Gulf.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says it is working closely with Iran to get everyone home without trouble.
MEA says Indian nationals safe
The MEA reassured that Indian nationals on ships fired upon recently are safe, even though those vessels were not Indian-owned.
Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also highlighted India's focus on peaceful solutions and mentioned it is staying in touch with the family of Commander Purnendu Tiwari, who remains detained in Qatar.