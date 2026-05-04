Tensions outside Asansol counting as BJP-led NDA reaches 183 seats
Things got heated outside the Asansol Engineering College counting center during the West Bengal assembly elections, with reports of damaged chairs and vehicles.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the majority mark with 183 seats, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) trails behind at 89.
Mamata Banerjee accuses EC hiding leads
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of not sharing trends where her party, TMC, was ahead and claimed counting was stopped at around 100 places.
She urged supporters to stay at the centers, saying on X that "There are around 100 seats in which TNMC is ahead, but it is not being revealed," she added.
In Bhabanipur, she is currently leading over her BJP rival by more than 15,000 votes.