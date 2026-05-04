Tensions outside Asansol counting as BJP-led NDA reaches 183 seats

Mamata Banerjee accuses EC hiding leads

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of not sharing trends where her party, TMC, was ahead and claimed counting was stopped at around 100 places.

She urged supporters to stay at the centers, saying on X that "There are around 100 seats in which TNMC is ahead, but it is not being revealed," she added.

In Bhabanipur, she is currently leading over her BJP rival by more than 15,000 votes.