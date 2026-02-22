Terror plot busted; Bangladesh national among 8 men arrested

Investigators believe suspects have ties to Pakistan's ISI

Investigators believe the suspects have ties to Pakistan's ISI and groups in Bangladesh.

Six were caught working at garment units in Tiruppur after they'd scouted possible targets around Delhi.

Some intelligence suggested LeT sought to avenge an Islamabad mosque blast earlier this month, but authorities have not attributed that motive directly to the arrested suspects.

Police seized phones and SIM cards for forensic checks and brought the suspects to Delhi for questioning about their network and funding.

Security has been tightened at all targeted sites, especially after last year's Red Fort car blast.