Terror plot linked to LeT, Bangladesh extremists foiled: 8 arrested

Suspects had multiple phones, SIM cards

The suspects—Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, Mohammed Ujjal, plus two from West Bengal—had multiple phones, 16 SIM cards, and videos and photographs of reconnaissance of various locations.

Investigators say the module was being managed from Bangladesh and involved handlers with Pakistan links.

All eight are now being brought to Delhi for questioning as police dig deeper into their funding and network; more raids are underway based on new leads.