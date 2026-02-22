Terror plot linked to LeT, Bangladesh extremists foiled: 8 arrested
Delhi Police just stopped a major terror plot linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Bangladesh-based extremists.
Eight suspects were arrested across different states—they were allegedly planning to target Delhi's Red Fort area and the Chandni Chowk temple with IEDs.
Six of them were picked up from garment units in Tiruppur district; some of those arrested are suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals, and some were allegedly using fake Aadhaar cards.
Suspects had multiple phones, SIM cards
The suspects—Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid, Mohammed Ujjal, plus two from West Bengal—had multiple phones, 16 SIM cards, and videos and photographs of reconnaissance of various locations.
Investigators say the module was being managed from Bangladesh and involved handlers with Pakistan links.
All eight are now being brought to Delhi for questioning as police dig deeper into their funding and network; more raids are underway based on new leads.