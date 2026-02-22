Terror plot to attack Red Fort foiled; 8 men arrested

Suspects scouted locations in Delhi, Kolkata

Most suspects are Bangladeshi nationals who'd been living under fake identities while working in Tiruppur's garment factories.

Police say they scouted locations in Delhi and Kolkata, rented secret hideouts, and even tried recruiting undocumented migrants.

The group also put up pro-Pakistan posters earlier this month.

All eight are being brought to Delhi for questioning as police try to trace their handlers—one reportedly linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

After these arrests, security has been tightened at religious sites across the city, with more CCTV cameras and bomb squads on alert.