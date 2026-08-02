Arrested suspect linked to JeM, planned attack on Bengal CM

Inspector General (STF) Gaurav Sharma said Mondal was tasked by his handlers to infiltrate a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

"Pakistani handlers asked Hamim Mondal to infiltrate the student protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi while dressed in a police uniform and carry out disturbances," Sharma said.

The STF also revealed that Mondal's girlfriend, Arpita Sarkar, was arrested from Jharkhand on Friday for her alleged involvement in honeytrapping and kidnapping plots against state minister Umesh Ray's son.