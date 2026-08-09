TG Mohandas detained in Kochi over inflammatory NEET protest videos
TG Mohandas, an RSS ideologue, was detained in Kochi after posting videos on his YouTube channel that made highly controversial comments about students protesting the NEET paper leak.
In these videos, he claimed the protests "could lead to incidents of gang rape" and suggested harsh measures like imposing curfew and even opening fire on demonstrators.
Police collect YouTube and equipment information
Police picked up Mohandas from his home and collected information about his YouTube account and digital equipment allegedly used to create and upload the video for investigation.
The delay in action triggered strong public reaction over the alleged delay in initiating action against Mohandas despite the registration of a case, but officers would question him in detail as part of the investigation into the allegations and his involvement with the inflammatory content.