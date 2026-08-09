TG Mohandas detained in Thiruvananthapuram over videos allegedly stirring unrest
TG Mohandas, a right-wing political commentator, was detained by Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police after a complaint about videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, Pathrika, alleging they were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest.
The video, posted on his channel Pathrika, included inflammatory comments about a students' protest in Delhi following the NEET paper leak.
Authorities say the content was aimed at stirring public unrest.
Police probe TG Mohandas video remarks
In the video, Mohandas allegedly made deeply controversial remarks, suggesting protests could lead to gang rapes and even claiming there are girls who "enjoy being raped."
He also talked about imposing a curfew and giving orders to "open fire" if protesters didn't leave.
police collected information about his YouTube account and digital equipment allegedly used to create and upload the video and would question him further.