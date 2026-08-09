TG Mohandas detained in Thiruvananthapuram over videos allegedly stirring unrest

TG Mohandas, a right-wing political commentator, was detained by Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police after a complaint about videos uploaded on his YouTube channel, Pathrika, alleging they were intended to disturb public peace and create fear and unrest.

The video, posted on his channel Pathrika, included inflammatory comments about a students' protest in Delhi following the NEET paper leak.

Authorities say the content was aimed at stirring public unrest.