TGRTC employees launch indefinite strike, disrupting Telangana bus services
India
Bus services across Telangana have been disrupted after TGRTC employees launched an indefinite strike today.
With busses not running, many people are stuck at stations and daily routines are thrown off.
The workers want TGRTC merged with the state government and better pay, which they say is long overdue.
Talks fail, workers walk out
Last week's talks between employee leaders and the transport minister did not lead anywhere, so workers decided to walk out.
For now, public transport is in limbo, which is especially tough for those who rely on it every day, after talks failed, the workers began an indefinite strike today.