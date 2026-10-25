TGSRTC conductor Pravalika hospitalized after alleged push on moving bus
A TGSRTC Palle Velugu bus conductor named Pravalika was seriously hurt after a woman passenger allegedly pushed her off a moving bus in Mittagudem village, Bhadradri Kothagudem.
The argument started when the passenger initially argued over buying a ticket for a boy accompanying her and Pravalika, citing a shortage of change, asked the passenger to collect the balance while getting off the bus.
Things escalated quickly, leading to Pravalika suffering severe leg injuries and being hospitalized.
TGSRTC unions demand staff safety measures
This incident has left TGSRTC employees' unions upset and demanding stronger safety measures for bus staff.
TGSRTC Staff and Workers Federation State president Veeranjaneyulu urged strict action against those attacking employees on duty, saying protests could follow if their concerns aren't addressed.
The situation highlights worries about public transport staff safety in the region.