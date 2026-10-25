TGSRTC conductor Pravalika hospitalized after alleged push on moving bus

A TGSRTC Palle Velugu bus conductor named Pravalika was seriously hurt after a woman passenger allegedly pushed her off a moving bus in Mittagudem village, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

The argument started when the passenger initially argued over buying a ticket for a boy accompanying her and Pravalika, citing a shortage of change, asked the passenger to collect the balance while getting off the bus.

Things escalated quickly, leading to Pravalika suffering severe leg injuries and being hospitalized.