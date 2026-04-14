TGSRTC employees plan April 22 strike disrupting over 6,000 busses
Telangana's state-run bus services could come to a standstill soon: TGSRTC employees have called for a statewide strike starting April 22.
Their earlier warnings went unanswered, so now over 6,000 busses may stay off the roads, leaving more than 6 million daily commuters looking for alternatives.
TGSRTC employees demand state-government merger
The employees want TGSRTC merged with the state government, fair pay like other government workers, pending wage revisions, and union elections. They're also asking for old dues to be cleared.
While the transport minister says a committee is reviewing the merger proposal and some allowances have been paid out, workers feel these steps fall short of real job security and past promises, especially since similar strike plan last year didn't lead to much change.