Thai-French YouTuber JustKeth refused repeated kiss request in Udaipur livestream
Thai-French YouTuber JustKeth had an uncomfortable moment during a livestream in Udaipur, Rajasthan, when a man repeatedly asked her for a kiss, even after she clearly refused.
The video of the encounter has garnered more than five million views and has prompted conversations online about respecting personal boundaries and consent, especially in public spaces.
Man settles for photo after refusals
The clip, which shows the man eventually settling for a photo after several refusals, racked up over five million views.
Many viewers called out his persistence and highlighted how situations like this make women feel uneasy around strangers.
The incident has people talking about why understanding and respecting individual boundaries is so important today.