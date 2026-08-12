Thalassery police arrest Morappilly Vaishakh in M Ratheesh abetment case

Police say Ratheesh and Vaishakh took ₹24 lakh from a Kannur native, Unnikrishnan, promising his son a railway job that never happened.

Most of the money went to Vaishakh's account.

When Unnikrishnan kept asking for his money back, especially ₹10 lakh just before Ratheesh's death, the pressure reportedly became overwhelming for Ratheesh.

This case is a tough reminder of how financial stress can seriously affect mental health.