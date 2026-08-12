Thalassery police arrest Morappilly Vaishakh in M Ratheesh abetment case
A 40-year-old man, Morappilly Vaishakh, has been arrested by Thalassery police after police connected him to the death of M Ratheesh, former president of the BJP Eranholi panchayat committee, found dead on August 3.
The arrest comes after a note, allegedly written by Ratheesh, named Vaishakh, leading police to charge him with abetment of suicide.
Police allege ₹24L from Kannur man
Police say Ratheesh and Vaishakh took ₹24 lakh from a Kannur native, Unnikrishnan, promising his son a railway job that never happened.
Most of the money went to Vaishakh's account.
When Unnikrishnan kept asking for his money back, especially ₹10 lakh just before Ratheesh's death, the pressure reportedly became overwhelming for Ratheesh.
This case is a tough reminder of how financial stress can seriously affect mental health.