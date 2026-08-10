Thane and Visakhapatnam residents oppose Amazon, Google Adani data centers

In Thane, residents are concerned about water being diverted, heat emissions, and noise from Amazon's proposed center.

Amazon says it will use sound-dampening building materials and insulation, strategic placement of equipment, and acoustic enclosures and mufflers to help.

In Visakhapatnam, activists are questioning where Google-Adani's cluster will get its water from and how land was acquired. They also want more transparency about environmental impacts.

With India pushing hard for digital growth, offering tax breaks to attract data centers, residents, citizen groups, activists, and protesters wonder if tech progress should come at the cost of local resources.