Thane and Visakhapatnam residents oppose Amazon, Google Adani data centers
People in Thane and Visakhapatnam are speaking out against massive new data centers planned by Amazon and a Google-Adani partnership.
Locals worry these huge facilities will put extra pressure on water and electricity, resources already stretched thin in their cities.
Thane, Visakhapatnam raise environmental concerns
In Thane, residents are concerned about water being diverted, heat emissions, and noise from Amazon's proposed center.
Amazon says it will use sound-dampening building materials and insulation, strategic placement of equipment, and acoustic enclosures and mufflers to help.
In Visakhapatnam, activists are questioning where Google-Adani's cluster will get its water from and how land was acquired. They also want more transparency about environmental impacts.
With India pushing hard for digital growth, offering tax breaks to attract data centers, residents, citizen groups, activists, and protesters wonder if tech progress should come at the cost of local resources.