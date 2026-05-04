Thane consultant loses 98L to Kolkata acquaintances' fake tender pitch
India
A 52-year-old business consultant from Thane lost ₹98 lakh after two Kolkata acquaintances convinced him to invest in a supposed government mobile phone tender.
Trusting their pitch about supplying phones through ECIL to the Uttar Pradesh government, he sent them money over several months in 2025, only to realize he'd been scammed when nothing came back.
FIR filed, police probe ongoing
When no returns or refunds showed up, the business consultant reported it to the police.
An FIR was filed on May 1 for cheating and breach of trust under new criminal codes.
The investigation is ongoing, with police working to track down evidence and hopefully recover his money.