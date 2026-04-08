Thane faces water outage Saturday after Majiwada Junction pipeline leak
India
Heads up, Thane! The city is set for a full day without water this weekend because of a major pipeline leak near Majiwada Junction.
Starting Saturday at 9am and running until Sunday morning, the municipal team will be working on emergency repairs.
Residents are being asked to save up and use water wisely during this time.
Thane neighborhoods affected, service road closed
Neighborhoods like Dattawadi, Bombay Colony, Jeevan Bagh, Mumbra Devi, Rabodi, Akashganga, Mahagiri, and more will feel the impact.
The service road near Majiwada Junction will also be closed off for repairs.
Even after the water comes back on Sunday, expect low pressure for another day or two, so keep an eye out for updates from city officials and plan ahead!