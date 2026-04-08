Thane faces water outage Saturday after Majiwada Junction pipeline leak

Thane neighborhoods affected, service road closed

Neighborhoods like Dattawadi, Bombay Colony, Jeevan Bagh, Mumbra Devi, Rabodi, Akashganga, Mahagiri, and more will feel the impact.

The service road near Majiwada Junction will also be closed off for repairs.

Even after the water comes back on Sunday, expect low pressure for another day or two, so keep an eye out for updates from city officials and plan ahead!