Thane man threatened with ₹10cr extortion demand by Bishnoi India Feb 22, 2026

A 60-year-old builder from Thane got hit with a ₹10 crore extortion demand by someone claiming to be from the "Bishnoi group" while he was attending a religious event in Madhya Pradesh.

The threats came through WhatsApp calls, where the callers openly claimed to be from the "Bishnoi group" and even let him record their conversation for police evidence.