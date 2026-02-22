Thane man threatened with ₹10cr extortion demand by Bishnoi
India
A 60-year-old builder from Thane got hit with a ₹10 crore extortion demand by someone claiming to be from the "Bishnoi group" while he was attending a religious event in Madhya Pradesh.
The threats came through WhatsApp calls, where the callers openly claimed to be from the "Bishnoi group" and even let him record their conversation for police evidence.
Escalation in threats and FIR details
Things escalated on February 20 when the builder received four more international calls at his office, plus an audio clip repeating threats of violence.
Police quickly filed an FIR on February 20 for extortion and other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, but no arrests yet—investigations are ongoing.
This isn't an isolated case. The Bishnoi gang has a history of violent extortion.