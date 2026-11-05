Thane police arrest 5, bust smuggling, seize cobra venom ₹5.2cr
India
Thane police just busted a wildlife smuggling racket, seizing cobra venom worth a massive ₹5.2 crore.
Acting on a tipoff, the Crime Detection Unit swooped in near Kashigaon's Dodia Petrol Pump on October 29 and arrested five people, including Mohammed Danish Fayim Khan and Abdul Karim Rashid Ahmed Shaikh.
Accused booked under Wildlife (Protection) Act
Police found two glass vials with about 250 mg and 260 mg of cobra venom during the raid. The accused are now booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mira Road Division) Ganpat Pingle told reporters that police recovered two glass vials containing approximately 250 mg and 260 mg of cobra venom from the two accused.