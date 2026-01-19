Thane: Political rivalry turns violent as BJP, Konark Vikas Aghadi supporters clash
Things got heated in Thane on Sunday night when supporters of BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule and Konark Vikas Aghadi leader Vilas Patil clashed at Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.
The fight reportedly started after Patil's team allegedly attacked Choughule's office, just days after Patil's son beat Choughule's son in the civic polls—definitely raising the political temperature.
Police step in to restore order
Earlier that day, Patil accused BJP supporters of throwing stones at his house, while he was thanking those who had supported his son in the civic polls.
Police quickly moved in to calm things down, using lathi-charge to break up crowds and taking statements from both sides.
Deputy Commissioner Shashikant Borate said things are under control now, but investigations are still ongoing.