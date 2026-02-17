Thane: Slab crash in old building; 3 people injured
India
Early on Tuesday, a slab from the fifth floor of Nutan Neelam Apartment in Thane crashed onto the fourth floor, leaving three people injured, one of them in critical condition.
The accident happened at 3.07am and led to an urgent evacuation for everyone living in the 35-year-old building.
Authorities have sealed the building
Emergency teams moved fast, helping about 80 residents get out safely.
The person most badly injured was sent to Mumbai for treatment, while others got care nearby.
Half of the residents were shifted to a local school for shelter; the rest found their own places to stay.
Since the building was already in poor shape and needed repairs, authorities have now sealed it off and cut power as a safety measure.