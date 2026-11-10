Thane's Carlyle fire trapped 40 to 50 people, all safe
India
A major fire broke out at the Carlyle building in Thane's Wagle Estate on Sunday night, spreading quickly from the seventh to the 14th floors and filling hallways with smoke.
About 40 to 50 people were trapped, but thanks to overnight firefighting efforts, everyone made it out safely by Monday morning.
Residents call smoke blinding and toxic
Residents described the smoke as blinding and toxic. Residents said they were fortunate to have escaped with their lives. The incident seriously damaged the building.