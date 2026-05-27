Thane's Mira Road officer rescues piglet amid Bakrid protests

Authorities have 200 officers on duty

The trouble started on Sunday when locals objected to sheds being set up for sacrificial goats.

Even after the sheds were dismantled, things stayed tense.

On Tuesday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members and others gathered, chanting Hanuman Chalisa and bringing a pig into the society complex.

During the chaos, a VHP functionary and two others were allegedly attacked with a blade before police rescued the piglet.

Security has been ramped up with 200 officers now on duty as authorities try to keep things peaceful for Bakrid.