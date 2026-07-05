Thane's Tiwari Bhavan partially collapsed in heavy rain, 2 injured
India
In Thane's Wagle Estate, a 45-year-old building called Tiwari Bhavan partially collapsed late on Saturday night after days of heavy rain.
The gallery outside one apartment gave way, injuring two people.
Authorities evacuated the entire building and relocated the terrace flat family to a nearby municipal school for safety.
Noori Islam Sheikh seriously injured
A 65-year-old woman, Noori Islam Sheikh, was seriously injured by falling debris and is now being treated at Ashtavinayak Hospital.
Suresh Thapa, 36, had minor head injuries.
Officials are securing the unstable parts of the building and reminding residents in older buildings to report any damage during the monsoon.
Rain can really test old structures.