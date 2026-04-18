Thanisandra homemaker duped of ₹5L by false Mumbai Police caller
India
A 58-year-old homemaker from Thanisandra lost ₹5 lakh after a caller pretended to be Mumbai Police and claimed her documents were tied to a crime.
The scammer threatened her with arrest and pressured her into transferring the money.
Filed cybercrime complaint after video call
The fraudster kept her on a long video call, using fear tactics to make the threat feel real.
She reported the incident to cybercrime police two days later.