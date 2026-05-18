Thanjavur fried chicken outlet gas blast kills 1, injures 5
India
A gas explosion at a fried chicken outlet in Thanjavur on Monday turned tragic, leaving one person dead and five others hurt.
The blast happened while an air-conditioning mechanic was refilling gas outside the restaurant: two staff members and three food delivery workers waiting for orders were caught in the accident.
All six were rushed to the hospital, but sadly, one employee did not make it.
Police investigate Thanjavur gas blast
Police have started investigating what caused the explosion and are gathering details.
The incident has left one person killed and five others injured, one of them grievously, as authorities look into how things went wrong.