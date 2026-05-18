Thanjavur fried chicken outlet gas blast kills 1, injures 5 India May 18, 2026

A gas explosion at a fried chicken outlet in Thanjavur on Monday turned tragic, leaving one person dead and five others hurt.

The blast happened while an air-conditioning mechanic was refilling gas outside the restaurant: two staff members and three food delivery workers waiting for orders were caught in the accident.

All six were rushed to the hospital, but sadly, one employee did not make it.