Thanjavur headmistress suspended after dancing to song from 'Sivakasi' India Mar 27, 2026

A school headmistress from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, has been suspended after a video of her dancing at a Women's Day event on March 8 went viral.

The event was hosted by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, led by actor-politician Vijay.

Krishnaveni, 58, was seen enjoying herself to a song from Vijay's film Sivakasi, but the clip quickly spread across social media.