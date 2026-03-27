Thanjavur headmistress suspended after dancing to song from 'Sivakasi'
India
A school headmistress from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, has been suspended after a video of her dancing at a Women's Day event on March 8 went viral.
The event was hosted by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, led by actor-politician Vijay.
Krishnaveni, 58, was seen enjoying herself to a song from Vijay's film Sivakasi, but the clip quickly spread across social media.
Krishnaveni suspended under Tamil Nadu rules
Once the video caught attention online, education officials stepped in and said Krishnaveni had broken government rules that ban employees from taking part in political events.
After an official inquiry, she was suspended for violating the Tamil Nadu Government Servants's Conduct Rules, 1973, a reminder that what goes viral can have real consequences for government employees.