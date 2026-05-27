Thanjavur TASMAC wine shops shut as employees strike over costs India May 27, 2026

If you tried grabbing a drink in Thanjavur today, you were out of luck: every TASMAC wine shop was shut.

The reason? Employees went on strike, saying they're being forced to cover extra costs from things like the old bottle buy-back scheme, which has hit their wallets hard.

They're asking management to step up and take care of these expenses instead.