Thanjavur TASMAC wine shops shut as employees strike over costs
India
If you tried grabbing a drink in Thanjavur today, you were out of luck: every TASMAC wine shop was shut.
The reason? Employees went on strike, saying they're being forced to cover extra costs from things like the old bottle buy-back scheme, which has hit their wallets hard.
They're asking management to step up and take care of these expenses instead.
Workers suspended over ₹10 per bottle
The protest got even bigger after several workers across Tamil Nadu were suspended for charging an extra ₹10 per bottle, a move employees say came from unofficial instructions by higher-ups.
With videos about this all over social media, workers now want those suspensions reversed and are pushing back against what they see as unfair disciplinary action.