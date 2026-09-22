'The Prime Minister's Table' maps India's state dinners and diplomacy
India
India's state dinners aren't just about food: they're a peek into how each prime minister has shaped the country's image on the world stage.
From Nehru's first banquets to Modi's vegetarian menus, these official meals have become a blend of personal taste and smart diplomacy.
A new book, The Prime Minister's Table, dishes out stories behind these evolving feasts.
Leaders personalized state dinner menus
Nehru swapped out bouquets for Indian garlands and put local dishes in the spotlight.
Indira Gandhi famously replaced turkey with biryani at the 1983 Commonwealth summit, while Rajiv Gandhi brought in plated nouvelle cuisine.
Modi's official menus follow his vegetarian diet, like during his Israel visit.
Each leader left their own flavor on India's diplomatic dining table.