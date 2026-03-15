These airports in India will be shut for runway repairs

What to do if you've booked a flight

If you've booked a flight to Jodhpur during the shutdown, you can switch to nearby airports or get a full refund.

Srinagar airport will close on weekends from August through mid-October and then go completely offline for three weeks starting October 16; some flights might shift to Awantipur air base.

Pune's schedule is still being finalized, while Adampur will see changes after November.

Airlines are giving passengers plenty of notice and adjusting schedules so travel plans aren't left up in the air.