These airports in India will be shut for runway repairs
Heads up if you're planning to fly through Jodhpur, Srinagar, Pune, or Adampur in 2026.
These Indian Air Force-controlled airports will face temporary shutdowns or operational restrictions this year for runway maintenance and upgrades; the extent and timing vary by airport.
Jodhpur kicks things off with a full closure from March 29 to April 29, affecting all 28 daily flights.
What to do if you've booked a flight
If you've booked a flight to Jodhpur during the shutdown, you can switch to nearby airports or get a full refund.
Srinagar airport will close on weekends from August through mid-October and then go completely offline for three weeks starting October 16; some flights might shift to Awantipur air base.
Pune's schedule is still being finalized, while Adampur will see changes after November.
Airlines are giving passengers plenty of notice and adjusting schedules so travel plans aren't left up in the air.