'These things happen': What TCS Nashik BPO HR told woman 

The Human Resources (HR) manager and the Operations Head of a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) unit in Nashik allegedly dissuaded a woman from filing a complaint of harassment. The HR is said to have told the woman that "these things happen." Authorities have registered nine cases in connection with these allegations, with eight people, including one woman, arrested so far.

Investigation progress Accusations of religious harassment and discouragement from filing complaint The complaints in this case detail a range of allegations. One accused continually engaged in a physical relationship with an employee under the false pretense of marriage. Police said the accused also grabbed one of the employees inappropriately and made derogatory statements about her personal and marital life. "When the complainant repeatedly lodged...complaints regarding these incidents with the company's head officer, he failed to take cognisance of her complaints regarding the molestation; instead, he effectively abetted their actions," police said.

Employee testimony Male employee forced to wear skullcap, offer namaz A male employee also alleged he was forced to offer namaz. He said a senior told him to "bring him his wife, if he wants a child." The victim and his wife don't have children despite medical treatment. He claimed he was pressured to convert to Islam and had his rudraksha mala removed, per India Today. He stated that after his father suffered a paralytic attack, the accused told him that his father would recover if he converted to Islam.

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