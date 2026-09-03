Thieves steal 2.25-foot emerald Lord Murugan idol from Perungkaranai temple

A priceless 2.25-foot emerald idol of Lord Murugan was stolen from the Sri Maragatha Bala Dhandayuthapani Murugan Temple in Perungkaranai village, Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday night.

Thieves managed to outsmart a three-layer security system, disabled the alarm, and spray-painted CCTV cameras before making off with the priceless idol that had been installed in 2008.