Thieves steal idols and ornaments from Shillong's Garikhana Hanuman Temple
India
A Hanuman temple in Shillong's Garikhana area was broken into around 1am Sunday.
Thieves forced open a side door and took off with idols of Lord Krishna, Radha, a smaller Hanuman idol, silver ornaments, and brass ritual items.
The theft has left locals uneasy about the safety of their religious spaces.
Police review nearby CCTV footage
Though the intruders damaged the temple's CCTV cameras, nearby buildings caught them on video, so police are now reviewing that footage.
Thankfully, the main idol inside the shrine was untouched.
Residents are calling for stronger nighttime security to prevent this from happening again.