Pune police arrest man who helped plan realtor's murder
What's the story
The Pune police have arrested Ritesh Hinge, a 22-year-old man, in connection with the murder of realtor Ketan Agrawal at Lohagad Fort, Pune, in June, The Times of India reported. Hinge is a friend of Chetan Choudhary, who was allegedly involved in the crime along with Siya Goyal, Agarwal's fiancée. The police say Goyal and Choudhary pushed Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18, leading to his death.
Conspiracy details
Hinge was aware of earlier plan to harm Agrawal
Pune Rural superintendent of police Sandip Singh Gill confirmed Hinge's arrest, saying he was involved in planning Agrawal's murder.
Another officer said Hinge knew about Goyal and Choudhary's earlier plan to harm Agrawal before the alleged killing.
"He was aware of the earlier plan of Goyal and Choudhary to injure Ketan by breaking his hands and legs and subsequently eliminate him," the officer said.
Relationship tensions
Hinge is 3rd person to be arrested in the case
Agarwal and Goyal were engaged in February this year, even as she was allegedly dating Choudhary.
Investigators believe Goyal and Choudhary plotted to kill Agarwal as they saw him as an impediment to their relationship.
Hinge is the third person to be arrested in the case after Choudhary and Goyal.
He has been remanded in police custody until September 12 and will now be named a co-accused in the case.
Case progression
Death ruled an accident, but led to police probe
Initially, Agrawal's death was ruled an accident after Goyal claimed he slipped while taking pictures near the fort edge.
However, inconsistencies in her account led to further investigation after Agrawal's sister questioned her.
This prompted the family to approach the police for a detailed probe into his death.
Subsequently, both Goyal and Choudhary were arrested on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.
Evidence uncovered
CCTV footage key in shifting investigation to murder
CCTV footage near the fort's ticket counter showed Choudhary following Agrawal and Goyal on the day of the incident.
Investigators also discovered that Choudhary left his phone at work and used an employee's device instead, an alleged attempt to hide his whereabouts.
This CCTV footage was key in shifting the investigation from accidental death to murder.