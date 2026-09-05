Pune police arrest man who helped plan realtor's murder

Agarwal and Goyal were engaged in February this year, even as she was allegedly dating Choudhary.

Investigators believe Goyal and Choudhary plotted to kill Agarwal as they saw him as an impediment to their relationship.

Hinge is the third person to be arrested in the case after Choudhary and Goyal.

He has been remanded in police custody until September 12 and will now be named a co-accused in the case.