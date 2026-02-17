'Third Mumbai' land pooling: Farmers protest as Maharashtra cabinet approves

Farmers to take out rallies, awareness drives

Farmers, led by the KSC Navnagar Virodhi Samiti, are planning rallies and awareness drives to voice their concerns.

If talks stall, they might even march to Mantralaya.

The government says the project will ease Mumbai's congestion and offer compensation—like a share in developed plots—but many farmers feel these promises don't address their real fears about losing home and work.