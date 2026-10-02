Thirteen-year-old girl allegedly gang-raped in dilapidated Faridabad building, 3 arrested
India
A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in a dilapidated building in Faridabad, Haryana on August 24. Her male friend was also reportedly attacked.
Police arrested all three suspects, who are now in custody as the investigation continues at the BPTP police station.
Delhi parks to undergo safety audit
This case has sparked fresh concern about women's safety in the Delhi NCR region.
Just last month, a similar assault happened to a 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Kalkaji area.
In response, Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed a safety audit of parks across the national capital, with a focus on lighting, security, and regular patrolling, while the Delhi Police were directed to strengthen patrolling and the Supreme Court is pushing for bigger changes to keep women safe.