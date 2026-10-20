Thiruvananthapuram airport suspends operations Tuesday for Alpassi Arattu procession

Heads up if you're flying out of Thiruvananthapuram this Tuesday: airport operations will be on hold from 4pm to 9pm.

This pause is for the Alpassi Arattu procession, a big part of the Alpashi Utsavam festival at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

The unique bit? The procession actually crosses the airport runway on its way to Shangumugham Beach for a traditional holy bath.

If you have travel plans, double-check your flight status with your airline.