Thiruvananthapuram airport suspends operations Tuesday for Alpassi Arattu procession
Heads up if you're flying out of Thiruvananthapuram this Tuesday: airport operations will be on hold from 4pm to 9pm.
This pause is for the Alpassi Arattu procession, a big part of the Alpashi Utsavam festival at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.
The unique bit? The procession actually crosses the airport runway on its way to Shangumugham Beach for a traditional holy bath.
If you have travel plans, double-check your flight status with your airline.
Alpassi Arattu ends 10-day Alpashi Utsavam
Alpassi Arattu wraps up the 10-day Alpashi Utsavam, held every year in October or November.
It's not just a walk: deities are carried in style, joined by elephants and musicians, and the head of the erstwhile Travancore royal family traditionally leads the procession.
The grand finale is a ritual bath at Shangumugham Beach, making it one of Kerala's most cherished traditions and giving locals (and visitors) a front-row seat to living history.