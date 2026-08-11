Thiruvananthapuram court faults police in T.G. Mohandas arrest procedures
A Thiruvananthapuram court just called out the police for not following proper procedures when arresting Hindutva ideologue T.G. Mohandas.
He was picked up for allegedly posting intimidating videos on his YouTube channel, Pathrika, aimed at Jantar Mantar protesters in Delhi.
The judge pointed out that officers skipped a required legal notice and said their reasons didn't hold up.
T.G. Mohandas bailed with reporting schedule
Mohandas is facing charges under the IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for public mischief and intimidation, but the court wasn't convinced he needed to be arrested right away, especially since police had already seized his devices during a search.
He's out on bail now, with instructions to turn up for further interrogation for the next two days, then show up weekly for two months or until the filing of the final report, whichever is earlier.