Jaishankar unveils new BRICS logo, website for India's 2026 chairmanship

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched the official logo and website for BRICS 2026 today. The launch is part of India's preparations for its chairmanship of the multilateral forum this year. The BRICS grouping, originally Brazil, Russia, India, and China , was formed after a meeting in 2006 and expanded to include South Africa in 2010. It further expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE as full members in 2024, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

Logo significance New BRICS logo symbolizes India's heritage and resilience The new BRICS 2026 logo is inspired by the lotus flower, a symbol of India's heritage and resilience. The multicolored petals represent the diversity of member nations, while the central Namaste gesture conveys respect and collaboration. "The logo draws strength from the collective contributions of its members while respecting their distinct identities," Jaishankar said at the launch event.

Website launch Official website to enhance transparency and engagement The official BRICS India 2026 website will serve as a central platform for sharing information on summits, initiatives, and official documents. It aims to enhance transparency and facilitate timely engagement among member nations. The website is an important step toward strengthening outreach and collaboration within the BRICS forum as India prepares for its chairmanship.