Thousands of Shia Muslims march in Srinagar ahead of Ashura
India
On Friday, thousands of Shia Muslims gathered in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley on the eve of Ashura, the day remembering Imam Hussain's martyrdom at Karbala.
People dressed in black walked together, carrying banners, reciting elegies, and performing traditional chest-beating as a sign of mourning.
Authorities boost security for Kashmir processions
The main procession started from Zadibal in Srinagar, with similar events in Budgam, Pulwama, and Baramulla.
Authorities stepped up security using police patrols, drones, and CCTV along the routes; medical teams were also on standby.
Earlier this week saw the return of a unique boat procession on Dal Lake.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joined the mourners to pay their respects.