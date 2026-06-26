Thousands of Shia Muslims march in Srinagar ahead of Ashura

Authorities boost security for Kashmir processions

The main procession started from Zadibal in Srinagar, with similar events in Budgam, Pulwama, and Baramulla.

Authorities stepped up security using police patrols, drones, and CCTV along the routes; medical teams were also on standby.

Earlier this week saw the return of a unique boat procession on Dal Lake.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joined the mourners to pay their respects.